Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,563 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $502,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $798,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

COPX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 606,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,664. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

