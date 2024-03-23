Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 274,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 240,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CEFS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 16,364 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

