Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,351 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,437,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

