Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 580,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,428. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.