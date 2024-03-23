Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 2.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PWR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.92. The company had a trading volume of 910,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $257.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

