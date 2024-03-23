Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.13 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.43. 275,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,488. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

