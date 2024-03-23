Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,785,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,303. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.