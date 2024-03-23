VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 4.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,981,000.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.55. 804,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

