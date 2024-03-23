CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,448. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

