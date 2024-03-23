90,819 Shares in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 137,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 72,054 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BUFF remained flat at $41.64 during trading on Friday. 18,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $281.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

