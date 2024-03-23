Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,495,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 57,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

