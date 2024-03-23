MKT Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MKT Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,503,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

