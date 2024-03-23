Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. 3,939,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

