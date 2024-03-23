Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. 8,579,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

