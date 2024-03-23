VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.42. 23,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 17,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Social Sentiment ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Social Sentiment ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.