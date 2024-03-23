VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.42. 23,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 17,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

