Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Shares Up 5.3%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. 16,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 24,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.