Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Shares Down 9%

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) dropped 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 3,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

