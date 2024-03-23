Velocity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Velocity Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velocity Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.