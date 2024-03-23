LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Stock Price Up 41.6%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 41.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 39,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 983% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Trading Up 41.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

