Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Shares Up 1%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 1,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.