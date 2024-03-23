Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Trading Down 0.1%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.
About Sports Ventures Acquisition
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.
