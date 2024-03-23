Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Trading 1.3% Higher

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 1.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.