1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 546,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 249,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

1847 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

Get 1847 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1847

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of 1847 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.