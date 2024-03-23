Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Trading Down 6.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.57. 10,055,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,795% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

