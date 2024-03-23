Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Trading Up 0.2%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadscale Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

