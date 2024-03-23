Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) Shares Up 0.4%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.53. 21,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
