Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) Shares Up 0.4%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.53. 21,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

