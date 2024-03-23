Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) Shares Up 0.4%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.53. 21,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

