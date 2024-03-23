Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Down 14.1%

Shares of Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) traded down 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 14,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 17,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Farmhouse Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

