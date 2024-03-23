Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) were down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 13,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 121,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Adagene Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Get Adagene alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adagene by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.