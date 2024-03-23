Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 1,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Pacific Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.40%.

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.