Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Oregon Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

About Oregon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.