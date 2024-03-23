Webis (LON:WEB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 306,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 354,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Webis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12.

Webis Company Profile

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

