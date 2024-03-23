WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.62. 21,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 61,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EES. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 587.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 759.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter worth $93,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.