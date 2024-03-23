Third Point Investors USD (LON:TPOU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Third Point Investors USD (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.20 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.15 ($0.28). 39,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 53,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.80 ($0.28).

Third Point Investors USD Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.67. The stock has a market cap of £5.36 million, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39.

About Third Point Investors USD

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

