iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.66. 1,965,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.