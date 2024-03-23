iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
ITOT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.66. 1,965,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.
About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
