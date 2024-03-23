Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 621,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 210,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 9,289,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

