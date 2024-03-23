Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $33.18 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 167,667 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 202,665 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 500,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

