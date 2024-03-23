Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 3,633,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,431. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

