Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.70 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $188.82 million and $5.70 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.33 or 0.05226192 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00083896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00020969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

