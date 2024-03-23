ERC20 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $41,858.72 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $195.06 million and $41,858.72 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00016099 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,929.40 or 0.99993044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011655 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00154562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.17705021 USD and is down -6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $38,684.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.