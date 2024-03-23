Baker Boyer National Bank Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.64 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

