Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Star were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Star by 53.5% during the third quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 353,078 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Star by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Star in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,135,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star during the first quarter worth $6,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

STHO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 57,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Star Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 159.60%. The company had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter.

In other Star news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. bought 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,616.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 998,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 30,253 shares of company stock valued at $366,729 over the last ninety days.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

