Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.60 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $191.00 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001944 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002753 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,689,434 coins and its circulating supply is 179,689,318 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

