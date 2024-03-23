iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 213,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,066. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $725.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

