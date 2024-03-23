Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $35.45. 3,118,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.