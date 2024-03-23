Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MODG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,458. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

