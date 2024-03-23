Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.97. 320,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,467. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.