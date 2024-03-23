Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 5,420 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

COF traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,596. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

