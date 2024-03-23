HB Wealth Management LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 228,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $129.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.