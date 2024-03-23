HB Wealth Management LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 228,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $129.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
