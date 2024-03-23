HB Wealth Management LLC Has $53.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.69. The stock has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

