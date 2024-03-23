HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,998 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

